Have you ever spent an afternoon in your vegetable or flower garden and were surprised by how fast the time went by and how relaxed you felt after an hour or so of digging in the dirt? Well, it turns out that experts at Southeastern Behavioral Health have also caught on to the healing combination of plants and dirt. They’ve even joined forces with a local salsa company to celebrate this “Garden Therapy.”

Southeastern Behavioral Health

2000 S. Summit Avenue

605-336-0510

1-866-258-6954

southeasternbh.org