The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra has already been named “One of America’s Boldest Orchestras” by New Yorker magazine. Now, the orchestra will “boldly go where no man has gone before” as they travel through the greatest hits of science fiction movies and television.



Thomas Fortner is the Assistant Conductor of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, and he will be conducting this weekend’s Sci Fi Spectacular concert.



He joined us today to give us some insight into the popular music that will be featured at this weekend’s performance from Star Wars, Aliens, Star Trek, and more.

Get to know Thomas Fortner better:

Thomas Fortner and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

Sci-Fi Spectacular concert details

There’s never been a better time to become a friend of the South Dakota Symphony by donating today! Your tax-deductible gift is critical for continuing orchestra concerts, music education programs and impactful community building programs. You can also support the symphony by purchasing season tickets as a gift for yourself, or someone you know who would love the music of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra. Season tickets are available through the Washington Pavilion Box Office and online at SDsymphony.org.