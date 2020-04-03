The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra: Physically distanced but musically connected

Researchers have found that listening to music can be effective for reducing stress levels in people who are experiencing levels of anxiety. I think it’s safe to say that is a lot of us lately. The power of music is nothing new for our South Dakota Symphony Orchestra music director. Delta David Gier, has seen first-hand how music can soothe the soul. He shares how orchestra musicians around the world are still performing great music for a collective good.
The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra is already looking forward to next season. Season tickets are on sale now for the entire season. Tickets for single concerts begin in August. You can find more information about this seasons cancellations and the re-scheduled performance, as well as ticket information on the website SDsymphony.org.
Stay up to date on all of the COVID-19 related resources and solutions covered on KELOLAND Living.
- Bob Mundt is the President and CEO of the Sioux Falls Development Foundation. He’s here to help us provide some answers to those questions with resources and support for whatever side of the decision you find yourself on.
- Heidi Dooley, a kindergarten teacher at Robert Frost Elementary, sat down with us to share more about what challenges she’s faced and how her experience has been with young students.
- Many of us are now working remotely from home, but how many of you are the CEO of a company that is now doing business remotely? Running a company is about more than just the business, it’s also about the people – but creating a positive work environment and engaging your employees from home can […]
- Jessie Schmidt is the South Dakota State Director of the Better Business Bureau. We recently sat down to meet over Zoom to talk about COVID-19 scams and how we can all avoid falling victim.
- Each day this week we are talking to local educators who are now educating students remotely. Today we are checking in with a local middle school teacher on what it looks like to teach math – virtually. Ashley Thompson recently spoke with Lindy Bell, a Patrick Henry Math teacher, about how she is finding ways […]
- For many of us, social distancing, self-isolation, and fears about the potential risk of developing a sometimes deadly respiratory illness are new. Yet for the woman we are sitting down Across the Table With, that threat is a way of life. Ashley Ballou-Bonnema has been living with Cycstic Fibrosis all her life. I recently sat […]
- As students and teachers across KELOLAND enter a third week of remote learning, most of those involved are settling into a new normal routine which could last the rest of the year. And while we parents are still trying to navigate the communications between our kids and their teachers, there is one person you might […]
- Xavier Pastrano is a high school teacher and a parent. We recently sat down with him to chat over zoom to see how his experience went during his first week and to learn a few tips to share with all of you that he has learned in the process.
- Mary Michaels is a Public Health Prevention Coordinator with the City of Sioux Falls. She’s joining us today to share how we can be safe and healthy while navigating through the grocery store to get the items we need during this time.
- Although pregnant women do not appear to be at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 or suffering severe sickness—based on observations from China—many women who are expecting understandably have questions and concerns. Ashley Thompson recently spoke with Avera Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Dr. Kimberly McKay, about what mothers-to-be need to know now and what they can expect […]