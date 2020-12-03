The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra performs the ‘Sacred Sounds of Christmas”

Nothing announces the holiday season quite as gloriously as the “Hallelujah” chorus from George Frideric Handel’s Messiah. Orchestras and choirs all over the nation will be performing the famous oratorio as Christmas approaches.



Only as Delta David Gier, the Music Director, with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra knows, when Handel wrote the work in 1741, he had a different holiday altogether in mind.



Yet, performing the oratorio in December is a tradition that began in the United States more than 200 years ago and this weekend will include the talented musicians of the South Dakota Symphony and the pair of nationally-known vocalists who will be joining them.

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra continues to carefully consider your health and safety as it returns to public performances. Precautions are being taken and there is a limited availability of tickets for tonight’s performance. You can purchase yours online at the Symphony’s website SDsymphony.org. The performance begins at 7:30 PM at the Mary Sommervold Hall at the Washington Pavilion.



If tonight’s performance doesn’t fit in your schedule, but you are interested in taking in a holiday concert this season, the South Dakota Symphony has a number of options for the remaining 2020 season, beginning with an Open Rehearsal on Saturday, December 12 at one o’clock. That rehearsal will feature the music being prepared for the night’s Christmas With the Symphony Concert at 7:30 PM. Both events will be held at the Washington Pavilion. There is also a performance of ‘Tis the Season on Sunday, December 13th at 2:30 PM.