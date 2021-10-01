The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra kicks off their centennial season

This Saturday, the Centennial Season of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra opens with the world premiere of “Suite South Dakota .” The piece was composed by renowned South Dakota composer, Stephen Yarbrough. Audiences will also be treated to Norwegian composer, Edvard Grieg’s brilliant “Symphonic Dances.” But, wait, there’s more! Because the audience will also hear budding violin superstar Maya Anjali Buchanan play Beethoven’s blazing “Violin Concerto.”



South Dakota Born and raised, we are thankful to have her joining us in the studio today, along with South Dakota Symphony Orchestra’s Music Director Delta David Gier.



It’s going to be an exciting night for classic music lovers and we’re actually going to give you a brief listen to what you will be hearing if you are in the seats tomorrow night at the Mary W. Sommervold Hall at the Washington Pavilion.

Maya Anjali Buchanan has performed in Europe, China and with orchestras throughout the United States, including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra as the winner of the 2017 CSO Young Artist Competition. Her homecoming performance on Saturday night will certainly be a highlight of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra’s centennial season. Tickets still available for Saturday night’s concert, for the best seats available call the box office at 605-367-6000.

This centennial season features music from various South Dakota artists, world premieres and thrilling symphonic masterworks including a 100th birthday celebration finale. You can support their efforts by making a donation, as your gift is critical for continuing orchestra concerts, music education programs and impactful community building programs. Visit SDsymphony.org to learn more.