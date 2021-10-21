The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra celebrates a cultural partnership with Lakota Music Project performance

With the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Centennial season well underway, this weekend’s performance is giving the audience the opportunity to experience the renowned Lakota Music Project on the Mary W. Sommervold Stage for the first time at the Washington Pavilion.



Joining us today to tell us more about the performance is South Dakota Symphony orchestra Music Director, Delta David Gier and musician, Bryan Akipa.



Bryan is going to play something for us, but first we’re they’re going to give us some insight into this unique concert which showcases how music serves as a bridge for cultural understanding.

Lakota Music Project concert programs have featured combinations of South Dakota Symphony musicians, including the Creekside Singers, a Lakota drumming group and Dakota cedar flutist, Bryan Akipa, each performing music of their heritages, as well as unique repertoire commissioned for the musicians to play together. Tickets are still available for Saturday night’s concert, for the best seats available, call the box office at 605-367-6000.



This centennial season features music from various South Dakota artists, world premieres and thrilling symphonic masterworks including a 100th birthday celebration finale. You can support their efforts by making a donation, as your gift is critical for continuing orchestra concerts, music education programs and impactful community engagement programs. Visit SDsymphony.org to learn more.