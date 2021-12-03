The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra brings back Handel’s Messiah

The wonder of the great scriptures has been told many times through music. So what makes the retelling of the music of Handel’s Messiah so captivating to music lovers this time of year?



Our next guests are going to help us answer that question. Delta David Gier is the music director with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Doug Dodson is a countertenor who will be performing as one of four soloists with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra and Chorus tonight & Saturday



They’re here to give us a sneak peek at tonight’s performance and help us understand why Handel’s Messiah has risen to the top of the list of traditional Christmas music and what keeps it there.

The performances tonight and tomorrow night are certainly going to be highlights of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra’s centennial season. Tickets are still available for the concert tonight and Saturday at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. The best availability is for tonight’s concert. You can go online to purchase tickets or call the box office at 605-367-6000 to catch Handel’s Messiah this weekend.



This centennial season features music from various South Dakota artists, world premieres and thrilling symphonic masterworks including a 100th birthday celebration finale. You can support their efforts by making a donation, as your gift is critical for continuing orchestra concerts, music education programs and impactful community building programs. Visit SDsymphony.org to learn more.