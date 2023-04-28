When Beethoven wrote his Ninth Symphony, he probably had no idea of the worldwide phenomenon the triumphant choral finale would become.



As the music director of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, Delta David Gier will be skillfully guiding the audience through Beethoven’s Ode to Joy during this weekend’s concert. He was joined today by composer, Niloufar Iravani.



They shared details about this weekend’s jam-packed “Bridging Cultures” event that features two composers, five soloists, and five choirs.

Niloufar Iravani & Delta David Gier with Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

Get to know Delta David Gier: Across the Table with Delta David Gier

Why not celebrate a great season of great music by becoming a friend of the South Dakota Symphony by donating today! Your tax-deductible gift is critical for continuing orchestra concerts, music education programs and impactful community building programs. You can also support the symphony by purchasing season tickets as a gift for yourself, or someone you know who would love the music of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra. Season tickets are available through the Washington Pavilion Box Office and online at SDsymphony.org.

And don’t forget that while the Saturday night concert is sold out, tickets are available for the Final Dress Rehearsal on Saturday afternoon. Tickets are just $10 each and are general admission seating. You can find out more at SDSymphony.org or call the Washington Pavilion Box Office.