The South Dakota Symphony launches their Centennial Season

It’s a very special week for the musicians and fans of the South Dakota Symphony orchestra. World-renowned pianist, Emanuel Ax, is launching the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra’s centennial season with Beethoven’s Emperor concerto.



Music Director, Delta David Gier joins us to tell us more about this weekend’s Centennial Season launch.



This weekend’s performance is the finale of Mr. Ax’s week-long South Dakota Symphony Orchestra residency including concerts at local schools, hospitals, and community centers. And there’s been an addition to the program: Composer Aaron Jay Kernis and his piece ‘Elegy-For Those We Lost’ in remembrance of Covid-19 victims.

When you attend you can be assured that the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra continues to carefully consider your health and safety for its public performances. Precautions are being taken and physically-distanced seating is available upon request throughout the hall. Simply contact the box office for seating options.

2021-22 marks the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra’s Centennial Season. You can support their efforts by becoming a season subscriber today. As the Symphony Orchestra’s most valuable and loyal audience members, SDSO subscribers receive extraordinary benefits unavailable to the general public! With four series options to choose from, there’s a series that is certain to fit your needs. Simply call the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 605-367-6000. You can also order online at SDsymphony.org.