Breaking News
State says shortage of tests stops COVID-19 testing
1  of  5
Closings & Delays
Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Butler Machinery Company Celebrate Community Church Life Church United Church of Canistota

The South Dakota Symphony ends their season early but makes plans for the future

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

As with most of us, the coronavirus outbreak is forcing changes for the remainder of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra season. Yet, if you ask South Dakota Symphony Orchestra director, Delta David Gier, he would no doubt tell you that a life without music could make the days and weeks ahead even harder to bear. He’s tells us how the symphony’s season is being impacted and how you can still enjoy the music that was going to be performed.

Find out more information about the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra on their website, SDSymphony.org.

Stay up to date on all of the COVID-19 related resources and solutions covered on KELOLAND Living.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss