While we have already started celebrating the Lunar New Year here on KELOLAND Living, we’ve got another way for you to celebrate that doesn’t involve red envelopes filled with money. The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra will be celebrating the year of the Rabbit in a unique way with the music of Chinese composer, Chen Yi.



Maestro Delta David Gier joined us today to tell us more about the unusual history of the composer and the piece the Symphony will be performing this weekend with Rui Du, who will be a featured soloist.

Details for this weekend’s South Dakota Symphony Orchestra

Delta David Gier with Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

