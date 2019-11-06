The South Dakota Art Museum, a hidden gem of the art world

Only a short drive north of Sioux Falls, you’ll find the South Dakota Art Museum which has been named one of the top 25 museums in the country for the past four years. And it only takes a step inside to understand why the exhibits and art inside have helped earn that title. Ashley Thompson recently got a tour with Carolyne Hart the museums Marketing and Membership Coordinator and Jodi Lundgren the Exhibitions Curator.

Hours:

Monday-Friday 10 am – 5 pm

Saturday 10 am – 4 pm

Sunday 12 pm – 4 pm

Admission to museum is free. Donations are appreciated!

Don’t miss their museum store’s holiday sale November 14th – 16th featuring unique gifts and original artwork from regional artists. And museum members get 20% off their purchases through December.

SPECIAL OFFER: The first 15 KELOLAND Living viewers to visit the museum and mention KELOLAND Living will receive a free first-time family museum membership for first-time members, offering special deals and discounts. That’s a $45 value. Or you can choose to receive a free copy of Paul Read’s book, “Harvey Dunn: Illustrator and Painter of the Pioneer West.” That’s a $50 value.

The South Dakota Art Museum is located on the SDSU campus at 1036 Medary Avenue in Brookings, SD.

They can be reached by phone at 605-688-5423 or you find them online at www.southdakotaartmuseum.com.

Find out more about their upcoming receptions for “1 Roof 2 Airs” here.