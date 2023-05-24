Research shows that many people are choosing to remain single, marry later in life, or delay having children– if they have them at all. We don’t know about you, but this does not come as a suprise to us. So, what’s behind the increase in what’s being called the “solo generation?”

Megan Engdahl is Clinical Therapist and Owner of MK Counseling, LLC.

She joined us to explain more about why researchers are referring to this as the Second Demographic Transition and what factors may be playing a role in creating more people who are choosing singlehood.

Reasons for later marriage or no marriage