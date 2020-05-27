The Siouxland Libraries’ summer reading program combats the ‘summer slide’, virtually

You hear a lot about restaurants and retail stores dealing with closures because of the COVID19 crisis. But lots of other businesses are being impacted, too, including local libraries, many of which have been closed for months. Even as some libraries are opening back up for the summer, many patrons won’t feel comfortable coming into shared spaces and attending public events there, including the summer reading program launch. So this year, Siouxland Libraries is trying something new. Librarian Amber Pettman joins us via Live Zoom to tell us how the library is teaming up with Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation to offer a combined program as we all imagine a different kind of summer activity.

Learn more about the summer reading program here.