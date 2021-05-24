Sioux Falls is often recognized nationally for being a great place to live and work. A big part of that success is thanks to a strong community of leaders. One leadership group is celebrating it’s 60th year by bringing the world’s foremost development leader, John Maxwell, to Sioux Falls to inspire and teach area business owners, leaders and entrepreneurs.
We’re joined by the Sioux Falls Leadership Summit Chair, Miranda Ochocki and their opening speaker Tamien Dysart. They fill us in on how they are gathering seasoned and emerging leaders to allow them to learn and connect and how you can be part of it.
The Sioux Falls Leadership Summit features speakers John Maxwell and Tamien Dysart
Sioux Falls is often recognized nationally for being a great place to live and work. A big part of that success is thanks to a strong community of leaders. One leadership group is celebrating it’s 60th year by bringing the world’s foremost development leader, John Maxwell, to Sioux Falls to inspire and teach area business owners, leaders and entrepreneurs.