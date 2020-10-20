Building a business isn’t easy. But keeping it growing may be an even bigger challenge for businesses than in those early days. Hiring and keeping employees who add value to your customer’s experience is vital. Only who’s helping the people who hire them?



Our guests today in the studio are Kira Kimball, the Chief Innovation Officer for the Marsh & McLennan Agency. And Billie Streufert the Assistant Vice Provost, Student Success and Engagement for Augustana University.



We’re also be joined by Denise Guzzetta the Vice Presdient of Talent and Workforce Development for the Sioux Falls Development Foundation. She’s joining us on Zoom for today’s discussion.



They’re all here to tell us more about how the Sioux Falls Development Foundation can help area business get the best workforce possible with the help of this years Win in Workforce Summit even next week and how you can take part.

The Sioux Falls Development Foundations WIN in Workforce Summit 2020 takes place on Tuesday, October 27th at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Events begin at 11 AM and following the luncheon and keynote speaker, will continue with individual breakout sessions until 5:05 PM.

