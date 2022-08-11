We’ve got another wonderful weekend of music on tap for Levitt at the Falls and if you are a fan of blues, bluegrass and a music style known as “Western Swing-Gypsy Jazz”, you are not going to be disappointed by this weekend’s line-up at the Levitt.



We were joined in the studio by Levitt at the Falls executive director, Nancy Halverson, who had all the details on the three concerts this weekend.



We were also being joined on Zoom by CJ Lewandowski, who is a musician and founder of the group “The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys.”

If you’re headed to the Levitt this weekend, food and beverage vendors will serve starting at 6:30 PM. You can bring your own picnic with you if you wish. Outside alcoholic drinks will not be allowed into the grounds, but will be available for purchase on-site. Bring a chair, rent a chair, or grab a blanket to sit on. Your pet is welcome as long as it’s on a leash.