“Can you handle the heat?” That was the question today’s guest posed to Ashley Thompson.

Food blogger and scientist, Clark Caserella, joined us in the studio today to put Ashley through her paces…or should we say spices, when it comes to the Scoville Scale aka the scale that determines how hot a pepper is rated. He also shared the science behind peppers and explained the best ways to counter the heat and still enjoy the flavor.

