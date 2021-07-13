If you think that this year’s Sanford International Golf Tournament is just about the men who make-up the PGA Tour Champions, you’ll want to listen carefully to our next segment. That’s because this year’s Women’s Day during the week-long event is all about the ladies on the links.
Davis Trosin is the Assistant Tournament Director with this year’s Sanford International which marks the fourth year the PGA Champions pros will be teeing off at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls.
He tells us why the event is always a great spectator opportunity for golf fans of any age, He also shares details on what you need to know to make sure you get in on the Women’s Day events taking place on Monday, September 13th, which is always a popular part of the event.
The Sanford International Women’s Day 2021 line-up
