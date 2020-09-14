The Sanborn House Project: a Hurley, South Dakota historic gem

When you are searching for that perfect home you probably envisioning a home with a fresh coat of paint, nicely done floors and the layout of your dreams. But do you have the vision to see past shabby paint, worn floors and a mismatched layout to potentially spot that diamond in the rough? KELOLAND’s Ashley Thompson recently took a trip to Hurley, South Dakota to meet up with Chris Richards. He took her on a tour of the historic home he recently renovated, and we think you will see exactly why he calls it a labor of love.

