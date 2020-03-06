The Ring Without Words: Experience Wagner with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra

You’d expect to jump up on your feet at a rock concert, but it’s not often that a classical music performance can put a fire under you that makes you want to ride along on a thrilling and thunderous ride.

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Music Director, Delta David Gier, knows that is exactly what’s going to happen if you are lucky enough to be seated in the Great Hall at the Washington Pavilion for this weekend’s symphony performance.

Wagner’s The Ring Without Words featuring the iconic Ride of the Valkyries will be performed on Saturday, March 7th at 7:30 PM. Tickets are available at SDSymphony.org.