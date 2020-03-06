1  of  2
Breaking News
Minnesota officials confirm COVID-19 case Sioux Falls School Board picks new superintendent

The Ring Without Words: Experience Wagner with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:
KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show

You’d expect to jump up on your feet at a rock concert, but it’s not often that a classical music performance can put a fire under you that makes you want to ride along on a thrilling and thunderous ride.

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Music Director, Delta David Gier, knows that is exactly what’s going to happen if you are lucky enough to be seated in the Great Hall at the Washington Pavilion for this weekend’s symphony performance.

Wagner’s The Ring Without Words featuring the iconic Ride of the Valkyries will be performed on Saturday, March 7th at 7:30 PM. Tickets are available at SDSymphony.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests