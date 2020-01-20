The Prime Time Gala brings another big country music act to KELOLAND

Feeding South Dakota provides emergency food assistance to thousands of people in KELOLAND every day. Yet, less than 10% of those donations are protein sources. That’s where the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation steps in. Since launching the Prime Time Gala in 2014, the foundation has distributed more than 900,000 pounds of beef in South Dakota. With big donations and big names in musical entertainment, you’re going to want to get your hands on some tickets to this event. Allie Jensen, the Executive Director of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation, shares more on this year’s Prime Time Gala.