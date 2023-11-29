Throughout history, women have faced many challenges and obstacles in their pursuit of equality and empowerment.



Yet, in the midst of these struggles, there have also been countless stories of women supporting each other.



It’s that strength that Stevie Cummins with Jewel of the West in Hill City wants to recognize with “The Pillar Project.” It’s a chance for area women to nominate a woman they feel is a transformative force in the lives of others whether it’s helping drive social progress, shattering glass ceilings, or paving the way for a more equitable and just world.

Do you know a deserving woman for this award? You can find a nomination form online at the Jewel of the West website, simply click on The Pillar Project tab at the top of the page.



Stevie and her staff would also be happy to e-mail, or snail mail a copy for you to complete by hand. Simply email Stevie at LilacGypsy.com or call the store at 605-574-2464 and they will send one out to you.



You can also reach out to them by selecting “Contact Us” on the website at JeweloftheWest.com.



Once you have submitted your nomination form, be sure and contact them again to confirm that they have received it. If you don’t get a confirmation back from Stevie, be sure and follow up with her because it means she didn’t get it.

