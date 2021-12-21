The perfect New Year’s Eve tan

Have you started planning your new year’s eve festivities yet? From having to find the perfect outfit, to deciding on a plan of what you’re actually going to be doing, to gathering your friends together to ring in the new year, there can be a lot to do. One aspect that many of us stress about is looking our best in our New Year’s Eve sparkle and sequins. One way is to get a spray tan or use self tanner, but how can you be sure that your new tan will last through the night without rubbing off on your party clothes? We’re being joined by Kristina Dykehouse, the owner and tan artist with Glo House. She’s here with a few tips on how we can make sure our tans are the best they can be as while we ring in 2022.