When we say “Easter” what comes to mind: Is it the Easter Bunny? Or is it Easter chicks? Or probably some yummy Easter candy. All of those things are so good. But what many Christians feel about Easter is even bigger than that. And with so much bad news surrounding us this year: COVID-19, the war in Ukraine, and inflation; taking time to celebrate the good news of The Passion and The Cross takes on new significance.



Brent Grosvenor, the Artistic Director of Lights Up Productions, as well as a composer, producer and actor helping to bring the story of Easter to the stage in Sioux Falls and Adrian Hendrixson, who is playing the role of Peter the Apostle, joined us on today’s show.



They shared more about the production of “The Passion and the Cross”, which is a musical production that presents the days leading up to Jesus’ death for skeptics and believers.

Since 1997, Lights Up Productions has been creating original, relevant, and professional musical theatre from a Christian worldview. There is simply nothing quite like these productions anywhere in the world. All of their shows are very different from each other, with a specific emphasis on a subject while answering many common and tough questions. If you have questions, you can reach out to Brent by contacting him online at lightsup.org. Or call 860-305-1061.