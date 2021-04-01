‘The Passion and the Cross’ brings a unique telling to the resurrection of Jesus Christ

Easter is one of the most important celebrations for Christians. This is because it’s the remembrance of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Without that event, the Christian faith would have no foundation.

Brent Grosvenor is the president of Lights Up Productions, as well as the composer, producer and actor helping to bring a representation of that milestone event to the stage in Sioux Falls.

He tells us more about the production of “The Passion and the Cross”, a musical production that presents the days leading up to Jesus’ death for skeptics and believers.

