Death is never easy, it’s even more difficult when the person who died is a child. The death of a child can weigh on parents and loved ones for years, and for many, never truly goes away. Jessica Remme is the Founder and President of the Oaklyn Foundation. She joined us today to walk us through how her own loss of her daughter, Oaklyn, has inspired her to work to help other families who have experienced a similar loss.

Beauty and Babes Event Details

For tickets & more information visit oaklynfoundation.com.