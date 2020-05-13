The NAMI Walks event goes ‘virtual’ to support mental health from a distance

The coronavirus not only poses a threat to our physical health, but dealing with the ongoing pandemic and its associated social distancing can put our mental health in jeopardy as well.

As our next guests know that if you are already dealing with mental health concerns, everything going on in our world lately can increase feelings of anxiety and isolation. Christi Lueth is this year’s NAMI Walks Co-Chair, the NAMI South Dakota Board Chairperson, and a Southeastern Behavioral Health staff member. She is joined by NAMI South Dakota Executive Director, Wendy Giebink and Mallory Kloucek, NAMI’s Ending the Silence Coordinator. They’re here to tell us how you can still support people in South Dakota living with mental health concerns and the organization that is dedicated to providing resources to anyone who reaches out for help.

There’s still plenty of time to get Walking from Anywhere and participate in the 2020 Virtual NAMI Walks South Dakota event on Saturday May 30th beginning at 11 am. Simply follow along on their social media at Facebook and Twitter or join the live feed at NAMIWalks.org/South Dakota. Remember, every step taken is in the right direction when we all join forces to raise money and awareness for mental illness. While we can’t walk in person, NAMI’s programs and advocacy are needed now more than ever.