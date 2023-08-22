Most Sioux Falls locals may know where the Statue of David is located–here’s a hint: it’s in a park–but when it comes to really getting down to the nitty-gritty naked truth about who gifted the city of Sioux Falls this exact replica of Michelangelo’s masterpiece, and the reason why…apparently most locals are left gob-smacked by the answers.
Mitchell Olson enlisted Ashley Thompson to join him on a downtown Sioux Falls trivia walkabout. You won’t believe the things they learned.
More fun from Ashley & Mitchell
Ashley & Mitchell’s Sioux Empire Fair Shenanigans
How Mitchell Olson plans to ‘survive’ KELOLAND Living
Will it waffle? Fruits and veggies edition
From tangled feet to tango town
Mitchell Olson & Ashley Thompson’s trip down memory lane