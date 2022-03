The Lenten season is rounding out its first full week, which means that for some, today marks another Friday with no meat. Have you ever wondered where that observation came from?

Dr. Chris Burgwald from the Sioux Falls Catholic Dioceses and Robyn Bruggemann is a local Catholic mom.

They joined us on set today to explain more about the traditions of Lent. Even if you don’t observe these traditions, this information might help support those you care about who do.

Dr. Chris Burgwald and Robyn Bruggemann with Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

