The Mag Strap from KAT LCC is the life hack you need now

'Tis the season for a little festive fun! While many of our celebrations this year will be smaller in size, that doesn't mean you can't still enjoy a warm cup of cocoa by the fire…with a little something extra in it. But don't run to the store for a bottle of your favorite coffee-flavored liqueur, because we are going to make our own.

Lindsay Lundeby knows just how much those little homemade special touches can mean. So whether you want to add a little flavor to your Thanksgiving coffee or just want to make sure Santa will be staying warm on Christmas night - we have the recipes for you.

