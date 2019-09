Falling isn't an inevitable result of aging. Practical lifestyle adjustments and fall prevention programs like the one offered by the Good Samaritan Society can improve seniors' safety.

Dane Block and Nikki Nyhaug, with the Good Samaritan Society, know how important it is to prevent falls before they happen. They explained how the Good Samaritan Society can help prevent a fall, or if one occurs, help you or your loved one recover from a fall and get their life back as quickly as possible.