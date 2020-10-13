The KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show collects items for Women’s Day of Service

There’s no doubt that if you are a regular viewer, you’ve heard all about this weekend’s KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show. What you might not have heard is that we are partnering with the Women’s Day of Service to join women together to help other women in our community.



Jenna Reidel is a committee member with Women’s Day of Service. She is joining us to explain more about how we can help support women in our community. And Michelle Ust with KELOLAND Media Group is one of the organizers of this weekend’s event. She has details on what you can do to help those women when you attend the event on Friday and Saturday.



We’re not only going to be celebrating the many talented artists and vendors at KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show this weekend, we’re also hoping you will join us in celebrating the incredible women who call KELOLAND “Home.”

You can donate your personal hygiene items for Women’s Day of Service at their table at the KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show this Friday from noon until 8 PM and Saturday from 9 Until 4 at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall.

In addition to requiring face masks before you can enter the vendor area. We are asking that all attendees practice safe social distancing by keeping six feet between themselves and others during the event. Foot-pump hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the Ramkota Exhibit Hall for everyone’s use. And we will be monitoring the temperatures of everyone entering the hall with two, no-touch temperature screening terminals. We understand that this is a time for everyone to practice safe steps to stay healthy and we want you to know that we are doing our best to make this weekend’s KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show a fun and safe experience for all.