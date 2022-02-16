Some say that parenthood is one of the greatest gifts a person can receive. Some people even take on the role going above and beyond the call of duty by choosing to become foster parents. Foster parents, Isaac & Chelsea Jorgensen, stopped by the studio to share their personal story. They have fostered 5 kids together. Chelsea also fostered 3 sisters while they were dating and her family fostered kids while she was growing up. They know the responsibility that comes with this and shared how fostering has impacted their lives.

The Jorgensen’s with their foster children