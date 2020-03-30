Breaking News
Two employees of Deadwood’s Saloon #10 test positive for COVID-19, state health officials say

The Institute of Design and Technology helps students explore design careers through Project Boot Camp

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:
KELOLAND Living COVID-19 Questions and Answers

From scrolling the social media feeds during Fashion Week or binge watching episodes of “Project Runway”, it’s only natural to wonder whether you could be a future Tim Gunn, Stella McCartney, or Anita Kealey who for more than 20 years has made a name for herself in the fashion industry worldwide by designing looks for special events, red carpet, inaugurals and pageant evening wear. She’s is now sharing a knowledge that began at Parson’s School of Design in New York with a new generation of wanna-be designers as creative director of the Institute of Design and Technology in Sioux Falls.

If you’d like to find out more about the Institute of Design & Technology South Dakota you can find out more about Project Boot Camp and other classes being offered this summer on their website IDTSD.org.

Latest KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show vendor segments

Read More

Love to DIY? Check out more of our KELOLAND Living DIY Projects!

DIY Projects

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss