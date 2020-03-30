The Institute of Design and Technology helps students explore design careers through Project Boot Camp

From scrolling the social media feeds during Fashion Week or binge watching episodes of “Project Runway”, it’s only natural to wonder whether you could be a future Tim Gunn, Stella McCartney, or Anita Kealey who for more than 20 years has made a name for herself in the fashion industry worldwide by designing looks for special events, red carpet, inaugurals and pageant evening wear. She’s is now sharing a knowledge that began at Parson’s School of Design in New York with a new generation of wanna-be designers as creative director of the Institute of Design and Technology in Sioux Falls.
If you’d like to find out more about the Institute of Design & Technology South Dakota you can find out more about Project Boot Camp and other classes being offered this summer on their website IDTSD.org.
