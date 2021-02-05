Giving back can mean something different to everyone. Regardless of whether you’re volunteering at your local soup kitchen, helping a family friend in need, or giving your time to help empower women. That last one is the idea behind Embe’s In Her Shoes event.
Jennifer Hoesing is the EmBe Chief Development Officer, and Shannon Steffke is the featured speaker at this year’s event.
They explain how the event is working to benefit Embe’s many programs.
The “In Her Shoes” featured speaker shares the empowering feeling of overcoming addiction
