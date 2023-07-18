What did you want to be when you grew up? At one point, or another, fill-in host, Emily Quinn, thought we all wanted to be a star. After all, whether the medium of choice was the stage or the screen, there’s just something about being in front of an audience and having all eyes on you. Only as our guests know, getting that 15 minutes of fame can involve a lot of work. But there are also some benefits that you might not have thought about.

Debbi Jones is the coordinator of the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts at the Washington Pavilion. Emily was also joined by two of the students who are involved with the program, Lucas Schreck and Ellie Quinn. And, to be completely transparent, Ellie IS Emily’s Daughter.

They joined Emily today to tell her more about the many benefits of getting a child involved in youth theatre and they have also some details on DAPA’s next production, “Once Upon a Mattress.”