The Native American community has been one of the hardest hit groups throughout the coronavirus pandemic.



Tribal leaders and elders have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, raising concerns about the preservation of Native American culture for future generations to come.



We recently talked with members of the Sioux Nation about those concerns and how they have also been personally impacted by the virus.

A core component of the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board is to provide leadership, technical assistance, support and advocacy for the 18 tribal nations and communities serviced by the Great Plains Area Indian Health Services, in order to achieve their vision of eliminating the disparities in health that currently exist for tribal peoples within the four-state region. The Rapid City Office is located at 2611 Elderberry Boulevard. You can also reach them by phone toll free or go to their website GPTCHB.org.

