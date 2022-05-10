For some, conversations on race, diversity and inclusion can seem hard to discuss or easy to brush off. However, a new film project is working to change that.

Daniel Bergeson the Executive Director of The Hazard Film Project, Bobby Peacock is the organizations COO and Jay Dukes serves as an actor in their upcoming short film.



The team joined us in studio to let us know just how they are driving the conversation around DE&I forward with a red carpet premiere and panelist discussion.

