‘The Great Alone’: A relevant read in a time of social isolation

If you are a reader, I’m going to take a wild guess that you have been reading more books than usual with all the time at home lately. We certainly hope our latest book club pick was in the pile of books beside your favorite reading spot. Jane Taylor with Siouxland Libraries joins us today to discuss “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah. According to the author’s website, The Great Alone is a daring, beautiful, stay-up-all-night story about love and loss, the fight for survival, and the wildness that lives in both man and nature. Let’s see if we think the book lived up to its billing.

The next book in the KELOLAND Living Book Club series is “Dry” by Neal Shusterman and Jarrod Shusterman. Join us in reading it!

The Siouxland Libraries is now providing curbside pickups! Find out more information on their website.

