Whether you are a long-standing PRCA rodeo fan or have just wondered what all the buzz is about, you’re going to want to listen carefully to this segment.



That’s because this September a rodeo that’s been likened to the AFC, NFC championship games in football, or the pennant race in baseball is coming to the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Rorey Lemmel is the general manager of the Cinch Playoffs and he’s the man who has drawn that comparison to what is known on the PRCA Rodeo circuit as “the richest rodeo in South Dakota history”. Which is why even if you’ve never seen a rodeo before, this is the one to see in September.

Ashley Thompson, Rorey Lemmel & Mitchell Olson

The Governor’s Cup Rodeo takes place Thursday, September 28th through Saturday, September 30th at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.



This is the last opportunity for ProRodeo athletes to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo. And with more than $1 million projected to be in the purse for the event, you know that the best of the best will be riding in this event.



Tickets are available now, online, but they are going to go fast. Simply head over the CinchPlayoffs.com and click on “Buy Tickets” to reserve your seat in the crowd cheering on the ProRodeo athletes.