The Glory House capital campaign

When clients leave Glory House in Sioux Falls, they have the tools they need to maintain sobriety and their mental health so that they’re ready to live successfully in the community. Unfortunately, the lack of affordable housing that accepts tenants with criminal records or a history of drug abuse causes many to hit an immediate roadblock. Thankfully, Glory House is working on a solution. Dave Johnson. President of Glory House, tells us how the organization is working to provide accessible, felon-friendly housing in KELOLAND.

