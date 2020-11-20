‘The Genius of Mozart’ with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart runs a close second behind Beethoven among the list of classical composers who are most popular in America. But it’s not just a popularity contest- Mozart also makes the list of most influential classical composers.



Forget all that stuff about taking dictation from God. Mozart was always working, teaching himself to be a better composer and trying to be more than just a maker of music. Delta David Gier is the Music Director of the South Dakota Symphony orchestra and he can appreciate that. In fact, that’s probably why Mozart’s music will be taking center stage in this weekend’s symphony performance, “The Genius of Mozart.”

The plan to return to public performance has been carefully considered with your health and safety at its core. Precautions are being taken and there is a limited availability of tickets for this Saturday night’s performance. You can purchase yours online at the Symphony’s website SDsymphony.org. This weekend’s performance begins at 7:30 PM at the Mary W Sommervold Hall at the Washington Pavilion.