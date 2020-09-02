The gender pay gap: Strategies for getting that raise

For every dollar a man makes, a woman makes 81 cents for that same job. It’s called the gender pay gap and it is getting smaller, but it’s not closing fast enough. While women can sometimes seek out lower-paying positions to give them more flexibility while having and raising children, there is also unconscious bias and pay discrimination happening. So what can we do to make sure we are paid what we are worth? Julie Waage, the Vice President of Human Resources at Risk Administration Services, shares some strategies we can use to support gender pay equity in the workplace.
