The Experience Real Estate: How staging can help sell your home

Whether you want to buy, sell, or rent your next home let the experts at The Experience Real Estate help you get exactly what you’re looking for. Just give them a call at 605-940-5544. You can also see a full selection of listings on their website at theexperiencerealestate.com.

And don’t forget to mark your calendar for the upcoming Tour of Staged Homes Thursday, July 22nd through Saturday, July 24th. There’s still time to register your home for this event. You can register online at theexperience.com and one of the tour participants will win $10,000 in furnishings from the Experience Furniture.