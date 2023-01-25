South Dakota is home to some of the most fascinating history, from the history of the clock tower in Sioux Falls, to the most advertised drug store in the world, interesting stories are all around us. One of the most interesting that you might not have heard of – The Divorce Colony.



April White is the historian and author behind the new book, “The Divorce Colony” which is being heralded as “essential feminist history.”



She joined us to give us a little back story about the book and tells us when you can hear all about the story at the downtown branch of Siouxland Libraries.

Details on Siouxland Library Event with author April White of “The Divorce Colony”

