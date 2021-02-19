The difference between caste and race

When you think of Black history, what are you thinking of? Martin Luther King? The end of segregation? Or do your history lessons take you all the way back to the origins of what we often refer to as systemic racism? As we celebrate Black History Month we thought it was important to deepen our own knowledge on the subject, which is why we invited our next guest.



Willette Capers is the Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Augustana University.



She is here to share some of the often overlooked pieces of history and how re-education yourself in our caste system will transform your outlook.

