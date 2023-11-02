Do you remember your first cup of coffee? For most of us, it only takes that first sip to start a love affair with the lava-like libation.



You don’t have to convince our guests from today of the many benefits of the blends, the beans and the baristas who keep us regularly supplied with our favorite vice. Doria Drost is the Director of Marketing and Public Relations with the Denny Sanford Premier Center. And Darin Kaihai is the CEO and Co-Owner of Coffea Roasterie and is a member of the Dakota Coffee Festival Planning Committee.



The Dakota Coffee Festival–in case you haven’t already heard it being whispered about in your favorite local coffee hangout– takes place this Saturday and it’s going to be the best place to mainline everything coffee.

Be sure to get your tickets for the Dakota Coffee Festival, presented by First PREMIER Bank/PREMIER Bankcard, this Saturday, November 4, in Sioux Falls from 9 AM to 1 PM.



Whether you call it the premier center or the Denny, the Denny Sanford Premier Center is located at 1201 North West Avenue in Sioux Falls. You can see a complete schedule of events and can get your hands on a VIP experience for $50 or a general admission ticket for $20 online now at their website DennySanfordPremierCenter.com. Regardless of which ticket you pick, you’ll walk away with the best cup of coffee you’ve ever had.



If you have a question, you can reach them by phone at 605-367-7288 or send them an email to info at premierhyphencenter.com.