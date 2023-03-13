Artists are always creating things and oftentimes, an artist’s work might end up as something more than they intended. That’s exactly what happened for Staci Martinez when she originally created a gnome she named Mr. Hagel Borwass, as a commission piece. Martinez is a metal artist and has been welding for 9 years. She stopped by to walk us through the process it took to create the Mr. Hagel Borwass sculpture which you’ll be able to see on this year’s SculptureWalk in downtown Sioux Falls. She also shared information about the Hooded Heroes Foundation that helps struggling welding students get the proper PPE gear they need to get them through school.

2023 SculptureWalk Sioux Falls Details