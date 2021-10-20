The Country Apple Orchard is barrels of fun

I don’t know what it is about cooler temperatures and changing leaves that suddenly puts you in the mood for some pumpkin picking and apple pie. Maybe it’s thinking about that sweet cinnamon smell fresh from the oven? Or all the fun you can have picking out the perfect pumpkin to carve for Halloween? Whatever it is, it’s been drawing KELOLAND families back to the Country Apple Orchard year after year and the memories you make are sure to last until next fall.

The historic apple orchard has been helping families make memories in the Sioux Falls area since 1984. They are way more than just apples. There’s still time to make memories with your family this fall. You’ll find the country apple orchard along South Dakota Highway 115 near Harrisburg. You’ll find details on their website at countryappleorchard.com. Or send them an email to more than apples2021@gmail.com.



The Fall Festival runs every Friday through Sunday until the end of October. They have great attractions and entertainment for the whole family. The orchard is open for fun from 11 until 8 on Fridays, 10 until 8 on Saturdays, and 10 until 6 on Sundays. Remember, kids under 35 inches get in for FREE.